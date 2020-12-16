Bobby L.
Womack
Bobby Lewis Womack passed away peacefully December 7, 2020 at Morrell Nursing Center in Hartsville, SC.
All services will be private with burial in Forest Hills Cemetery, Rock Hill, SC.
Mr. Womack was born in Doraville, GA, September 12, 1932, the son of the late Carlos E. Womack and the late Marion Anderson Womack. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Judy Sherer Womack. Bob was a kind and intelligent gentleman. He wasn't the loudest person in the room, but you always knew he was there with a warm smile and quick humor. Bob was a graduate of University of Georgia, he earned a master's degree from Duke University, and served as Lieutenant in the US Army at Fort Benning, Georgia. He was the owner of Heritage Wood Products. Bob loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing with family and friends was a favorite past time, along with vacationing at the beach and fall visits to the mountains. He was an avid reader and history buff, and took great pleasure in researching family genealogy in recent years. He enjoyed all sporting events, but the Atlanta Braves was his favorite.
Mr. Womack is survived by his loving children, John S. Womack, Suzanne Womack Tilghman (Randol), Sarah Womack Funderburk (John Evans), and Carla Womack Frund (Curt). He took great joy in spending time with his grandchildren, Bevan Funderburk IV, Davis Funderburk (Alexis), Anna F. Johnston (David), Kristin Frund and Avery Frund; his great-grandchildren, Davis Funderburk, Jr. and Grier Johnston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Womack's name to Wesley United Methodist Church, 145 East College Avenue, Hartsville, SC 29550.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
.
Greene Funeral Home
Published by SCNow on Dec. 16, 2020.