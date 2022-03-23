Bonnie Donahue
Kirkley
Mrs. Bonnie Donahue Kirkley, 85, of Jefferson, SC passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 12, 2022 while surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Kirkley was born on November 13, 1936 in Mt. Croghan, South Carolina to the late Lee Donahue and Letha Sullivan Donahue. She was later united in marriage to the late Roy Pressley Kirkley. She was a Seamstress for Socony for 30 years and a homemaker, where she enjoyed baking, cooking and sewing. After retiring from Socony; she went to work for the family business, Hartsville Lumber and Barns. When everyone would go into the lumber store, she was the friendly face everyone would see. Bonnie was an active member of Rocky Creek Presbyterian Church. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Mrs. Kirkley is survived by her sons, Scott Kirkley (Jill) and Roy Neal Kirkley (Rebecca) both of Jefferson, SC; grandchildren, Hannah Kirkley, Connor Kirkley, Clark Kirkley, Bradley Kirkley (Amy) and Greta Moree (Steven) and seven great grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Rocky Creek Presbyterian Church, 1357 Johnson Road, Jefferson, SC 29718. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Rocky Creek Presbyterian Church with Pastor Sue Black officiating. Entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park of Pageland Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rocky Creek Presbyterian Church, 1357 Johnson Road, Jefferson, SC 29718 or Regency SouthernCare Hospice of Chesterfield, 205 E. Main Street, Chesterfield, SC 29709. The Kirkley Family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to the following caregivers that have given extreme love and support to her during this time, Linda McCarn, Joanne Cowan, Bonnie Smith, Sheila and Roger Oliver and Angela Courtney. Baumgartner Funeral Home of Pageland, South Carolina (www.baumgartnerfh.com
) is assisting the Kirkley family.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 23, 2022.