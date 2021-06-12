Brenda Stone
Keefe
Brenda Stone Keefe, 60, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Mrs. Keefe was born in Florence, SC a daughter of the late J.B. Stone and Bertha Cox Stone. She had worked for 11 years for the Pee Dee Disabilities and Special Needs and was the primary caregiver for her mother until her passing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and by brothers, Donnie and Laverne Campbell.
Surviving are her husband, Johnny D. "Wayne" Keefe of Florence; sisters, Liz Bruce, Darlene (Mickey) Todd, and Patricia Knotts; brother-in-law, Bill (Sharon) Keefe; sister-in-law, Dimpie Campbell; a number of nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews; her fur baby, Layla; special caregiver, Debbie Matthews.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 pm Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home and other times at the residence of Frank Munn, 2898 N. Old River Road, Florence.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, June 13, 2021 in the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Cox Cemetery in Pamplico, SC.
Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com
.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 12, 2021.