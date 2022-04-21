Brittain Lloyd



Woodall



Brittain Lloyd Woodall, Jr. (B.Lloyd) died April 20th, 2022 at McLeod Hospice House at the age of 85 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 16th 1936, in Griffin, Georgia, the son of B.Lloyd Woodall, Sr. and Martha Elizabeth Clements Woodall. He graduated from Gordon High School in Barnesville, where he served in ROTC. He graduated from the University of Georgia, where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He was a loyal fan, and loved watching the Bulldogs play football.



Following college, he joined his father in the pecan business, and helped run the B.Lloyd's stations located around the Southeast, ranging from Florida, through Georgia, to South Carolina-"Nuts did it!!!" He eventually bought the business from his father, and moved to Florence, South Carolina, where he ran the remaining B.Lloyd's stations, along with the help of his wife. He also served in the National Guard Reserves.



He was a member of Jaycees, Rotary Club, Sertoma Club, Chamber of Commerce. He was a faithful servant of God, and also a faithful member of Florence Baptist Temple. He was an avid tennis player. He was kind, loving and devoted to his family. He was a true Southern gentleman.



He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Katharina (Kitty), who was a devoted, supportive and loving wife always, his daughter Amy Clements Woodall Gottlieb of Savannah, GA, her husband Tony, and their sons Brittain Lloyd Woodall and Shafer Samuel; Karolin Meade (Richard), of Pelzer, SC, and their children, Katie Haning and Lindsey Burton; Judy Jordan of Florence, and her sons Weston, Tyler, Graham, and Hampton; Deidra Anderson (Bill), of Savannah, GA, and their children, Mary Katherine and Will. He is also survived by his sisters, Barbara Ann Woodall Flournoy, of Macon, GA and Martha Elizabeth Woodall Pogue (Bud), of Clearwater, FL, loving niece, Liz Flournoy Thompson and his nephews, Britt Pogue, Eric Pogue and Jef Flournoy. He is predeceased by his parents.



Visitation will be from 10-11 am on Friday (4/22) and a service to follow, at Florence Baptist Temple Chapel. The Family requests a private burial.



Remembrances may be sent to Florence Baptist Temple, 2308 S. Irby St., Florence, SC 29505.



Published by SCNow on Apr. 21, 2022.