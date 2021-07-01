Bruce
Lewis
FLORENCE – Thomas Bruce Lewis passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. He was 96 years old.
He was the widow of Gladys M. Lewis and a son of the late Thomas and Nettie Lewis. Bruce was employed by Union Carbide until his retirement. He was an avid fisherman and loved gardening.
Bruce was a long-time member of Greenwood Baptist Church. He loved his Lord, family, and church family very much.
Bruce served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the European Theater. He was predeceased by four brothers: Cecil, Howard, Jack and Braxton, who served simultaneously with him during the War.
He is survived by two sons, Tommy (Roxie) Lewis of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and Rev. Jerry (Wanda) Lewis of Lugoff, SC; six grandchildren, Leila (Derek) Ballard of Moncks Corner, Lori (Derek) Gillespie of Summerville, Charlie Lewis of Mt. Pleasant, Jeremy (Jessica) Lewis of Wilmington, NC, Justin (Ashleigh) Lewis and Grace (Will) Boling, both of Columbia; 13 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Mount Hope Cemetery and will be live-streamed on the Mount Hope Cemetery facebook page. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, at Waters-Powell Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
, 181 E. Evans St., Florence, SC 29501; or to the charity of one's choice
.
Published by SCNow on Jul. 1, 2021.