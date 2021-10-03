Bruce Floyd
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Bruce Floyd Smoak, 74, died September 29th, 2021.
He was born in Florence, SC, a son of the late J.A. Smoak and Juanita Abbott Smoak. He graduated from McClenaghan High School, Class of 1965, and served in the National Guard. He was employed at CSX Transportation for 43 years.
He was a devoted husband, dad and grandfather, and was known for his likable disposition and sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Diane Smoak; a brother, Dean Smoak (Nancy) of Florahome, Fl; two daughters, Whitney Hilburn of Dillon, SC, and Heather Hammer (Jason) of Cary, NC; and 3 grandchildren, Sara Riley Hilburn, Naomi Hammer, and Ryder Hammer. Bruce had a twin brother, Byron, who passed away in 1990.
Services will be private, but memorials may be made to Florence Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 4808, Florence, SC, 29502.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 3, 2021.