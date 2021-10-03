Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bruce Floyd Smoak
Bruce Floyd

Smoak

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Bruce Floyd Smoak, 74, died September 29th, 2021.

He was born in Florence, SC, a son of the late J.A. Smoak and Juanita Abbott Smoak. He graduated from McClenaghan High School, Class of 1965, and served in the National Guard. He was employed at CSX Transportation for 43 years.

He was a devoted husband, dad and grandfather, and was known for his likable disposition and sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Diane Smoak; a brother, Dean Smoak (Nancy) of Florahome, Fl; two daughters, Whitney Hilburn of Dillon, SC, and Heather Hammer (Jason) of Cary, NC; and 3 grandchildren, Sara Riley Hilburn, Naomi Hammer, and Ryder Hammer. Bruce had a twin brother, Byron, who passed away in 1990.

Services will be private, but memorials may be made to Florence Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 4808, Florence, SC, 29502.

A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com
Published by SCNow on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.