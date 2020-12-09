Menu
Burnetta J. Askew
Henryhand Funeral Home - Kingstree
1951 Thurgood Marshall Blvd.
Kingstree, SC
Burnetta J. Askew , 69, of Leland, NC formerly of Nesmith, SC, died Monday, December 7, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Henryhand Funeral Home of Kingstree.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 9, 2020.
Henryhand Funeral Home - Kingstree
So sad to hear about Miss Burnie´s passing. She was one of the first people to welcome us in the neighborhood, to include her little pup. We will miss your smile. Our most heartfelt condolences to Miss Burnie´s family and friends. We will keep you in our prayers. RIP Miss Burnie.
Julian and Heike Hall
December 11, 2020
So, So, sorry to hear of Burnetta´s passing. She was one of the 1st people to welcome us to our Community- Always happy We will miss you.
Fran & Norm Gwathney
December 10, 2020
