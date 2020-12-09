To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
So sad to hear about Miss Burnie´s passing. She was one of the first people to welcome us in the neighborhood, to include her little pup. We will miss your smile.
Our most heartfelt condolences to Miss Burnie´s family and friends.
We will keep you in our prayers. RIP Miss Burnie.
Julian and Heike Hall
December 11, 2020
So, So, sorry to hear of Burnetta´s passing. She was one of the 1st people to welcome us to our Community- Always happy We will miss you.