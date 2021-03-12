C. Lynn
LYNCHBURG -- Clyde Lynn Windham, 72, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at his home.
Born April 10, 1948 in Sumter, he was a son of the late Jack Andrew Windham and the late Doris Jordan Windham. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired from Cale Yarborough Honda-Mazda in Florence after 28 years of service.
Survivors include a brother, Don Windham (Ann) of Sumter; a sister-in-law, Margaret Ann Windham of Sumter; special uncle and aunt, Jerry and Lib Windham of Lynchburg; and special nephew and nieces, Gary Windham, Lisa Windham, and Renee Windham Hudson.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Mitchell Windham.
A graveside service will be held at 1 P.M. Friday in the Wells Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Ridenhour officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.
