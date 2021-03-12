Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
C. Lynn Windham
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium
515 Miller Road
Sumter, SC
C. Lynn

Windham

LYNCHBURG -- Clyde Lynn Windham, 72, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at his home.

Born April 10, 1948 in Sumter, he was a son of the late Jack Andrew Windham and the late Doris Jordan Windham. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired from Cale Yarborough Honda-Mazda in Florence after 28 years of service.

Survivors include a brother, Don Windham (Ann) of Sumter; a sister-in-law, Margaret Ann Windham of Sumter; special uncle and aunt, Jerry and Lib Windham of Lynchburg; and special nephew and nieces, Gary Windham, Lisa Windham, and Renee Windham Hudson.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Mitchell Windham.

A graveside service will be held at 1 P.M. Friday in the Wells Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Ridenhour officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Wells Cemetery
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.