Cameron Bonnoitt
Oakley
MARION, S.C. – Cameron Bonnoitt Oakley, age 39, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020. A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 13th in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service at the home of John and Marilyn Bonnoitt, 1064 N. Springville Rd. Darlington.
Born November 16, 1981, Cameron is the daughter of John R. "Punk" Bonnoitt, Jr. and Susan "Susie" Ward Guyton. She was a graduate of Marion High School and received her Associates Degree from Horry Georgetown Technical College. She worked for several years as a Dental Assistant. Cameron attended Marion Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, Susan "Susie" (Rhame) Guyton of Marion and John "Punk" (Marilyn) Bonnoitt, Jr. of Darlington, she is survived by her daughter, Sophia "Sophie" Frances Oakley of the home; sister, Mary Anna B. Gainey of Darlington; brothers, Caid (Caylan Sinclair) Bonnoitt of Charleston, and Collin (Carson Yarborough) Bonnoitt of Darlington.
Memorials may be made to Marion County Animal Shelter, PO Box 183, Marion, SC 29571; or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
.
A guestbook is available at www.belkfuneralhome.com
.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 13, 2020.