Carla Donette
Hendrick-Shaw
Carla Donette Hendrick-Shaw, 46, of Effingham, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
Mrs. Hendrick-Shaw was born in Florence, SC a daughter of Donna Calcutt Hendrick and the late James David Hendrick, Sr. She was a member of Tans Bay Baptist Church and employed at Hendrick Septic Tank Service.
Surviving are her husband, David Harold Shaw, II; step-son, David Harold Shaw, III; step-daughter, Kaylee Breanna Shaw; brother, James David (Cyndi) Hendrick, Jr. of Coward; maternal grandfather, Carl L. Poston; niece, Karrington Hendrick; nephew, James David Hendrick, III; special aunt, Janet Poston; uncles, Carl (Debbie) Poston and Harry Don Hendrick; mother-in-law, Susan (Mickey) Caulder; best friend, Lisa Garris.
Memorials may be made to Tans Bay Baptist Church, 3919 S. Irby Street, Florence, SC 29505.
The family will receive friends from 1 – 2:30 pm Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with the service to be held at 2:30 pm in the funeral home chapel. Entombment will follow in the Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 20, 2020.