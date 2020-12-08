Menu
Carleen Cook Tanner
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Carolina Funeral Home - Scranton
215 East Highway 378 Bypass
Scranton, SC
Carleen Cook

Tanner

LAKE CITY -- Carleen Cook Tanner, 88, wife of the late Malcolm Wilford "Wick" Tanner, passed away, Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Mrs. Tanner was born on September 16, 1932 in Florence County, daughter of the late Richard Walter Cook, Sr. and Lillie Belle Gray Cook. She was a graduate of Lake City High School and was retired as secretary with Eaddy's Fertilizer Company and Planters Warehouse. Mrs. Tanner was also employed with Pearl's Corner and Eaddy Oil Company. She was a lifetime active member at Lake City United Methodist Church and the Frances King Sunday school class. Mrs. Tanner served as treasurer of her Sunday school class and for the Women's Ministry.

Surviving are her sons, Steve Tanner of Lake City and Dr. Stafford Dale (Leslie) Tanner of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Carly Tanner, Ford Tanner, Lillian Tanner and Margaret Tanner.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Janie Lou Cook Morris, Richard W. Cook, Jr., Lib Cook Gardner and Allie Cook.

Graveside services will be 2:30 PM, Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Lake City Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00 PM, Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Carolina Funeral Home.

Due to COVID-19 please practice social distancing and wear a mask during visitation and funeral service.

Published by SCNow on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Carolina Funeral Home
215 E. Hwy. 378 Bypass, Scranton, SC
Dec
9
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Lake City Memorial Park
522 West Main Street, Lake City
Funeral services provided by:
Carolina Funeral Home - Scranton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Aunt Carleen will be missed Ellison and I thought so much of prayers for her two sons and grandchildren
Janice Nettles Morris
December 6, 2020
Aunt Carleen will be missed but never forgotten. She meant the world to my dad and we loved her tremendously!
Richard Morris
December 5, 2020
