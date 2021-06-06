Carnun Alberta



FLORENCE, S.C. -- Funeral Service for Minister Carnun Alberta Cain-Gamble will be conducted 11:00 AM Monday, June 7, 2021 at the Strive Hard Educational, Recreational Enrichment Center, 312 South Ravenel Street, Florence, South Carolina. Interment will follow in Florence National Cemetery, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.



Carnun Alberta Cain-Gamble born February 16, 1955 in Florence, South Carolina to the late Nunlee Cain and Carnell Brown Cain. She died on Sunday, May 30, 2021.Her educational endeavors include Gibbs Elementary & Junior High Schools and Hannah Pamplico High Class of 1972, University of Maryland and Florence Darlington Technical College. "CC" was employed by J. P. Stevens Textile Company in Pamplico, South Carolina and General Electric in Florence, South Carolina.



In 1979, she enlisted in the US Army and served 20 years retiring in January 2000.



At an early age she joined Mount Zion Chapel Baptist Church, later joining New Ebenezer Baptist becoming a licensed Minister under the leadership of Reverend Dr. Norman Gamble in February 2007 exemplifying her christian walk in life.



Minister Gamble served in several ministries of the Church. Her Outreach Missionary journey includes: the Vision for Singles in Chester, Virginia, Singles Worshipping, (SWEEP) Ministry in Heidelberg, Germany, and the Sick and Shut-in Ministry.



Minister Gamble has traveled extensively and dedicated her life to Christ.



Survivors include her husband; two children; and four siblings.



Family visitation 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM Sunday, June 6, 2021at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel.



Published by SCNow on Jun. 6, 2021.