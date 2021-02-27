Carol Hugh



Calcutt



PAMPLICO -- Carol Hugh Calcutt, 93, husband of Addie Lee Calcutt, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at his home in Pamplico.



Mr. Calcutt was born December 23, 1927 in Pamplico, son of the late Toby B. Calcutt and Pearl Edwards Calcutt. He was a graduate of Pamplico High School, attended Clemson University and was a veteran of the United States Navy. Mr. Carol was a lifetime member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church where he served as deacon and church treasurer for over 50 years. In 1950, at the age of 23, he began working at Service Motor Company and eventually became the owner and dealer. His love of Service Motor and people kept him working for over 70 years. He served on the Florence County School District 2 school board and was a member of the Board of Directors for the Pamplico Bank & Trust Company. He was a member of the Pamplico Lion's Club for over 55 years and was a diehard Clemson Fan.



Surviving in addition to his wife of 69 years, Addie Lee Calcutt, of Pamplico, are his daughter, Rhonda (Johnny) Goforth of Greenville, SC; son, Hugh (Rhetta) Calcutt of Pamplico, SC; grandchildren, Austin (Brantley) Goforth, Lee Anne (Andrew) Scales, Brittany (Zachary) Bennett, and Toby Calcutt; great grandchildren, Charlotte Goforth, Jack Goforth, and Turner Bennett; sister, Janie King of Leesburg, Fl.



Graveside service will be 4:00 PM, Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Pamplico.



Due to COVID-19, the family request for everyone to wear a mask and please maintain the 6 foot social distancing. The family also requests everyone to please refrain from hand shaking and hugging one another.



Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1883 S Pamplico Hwy, Pamplico, SC 29583.



Published by SCNow on Feb. 27, 2021.