Carol Jeanene
Turner
Carol Jeanene Turner was born in Florence, SC, January 27, 1948, the eldest child and only daughter of the late Talbert and Jenny Jordan Turner. She went home to be with her Lord on Monday, September 6, 2021.
A product of public schools, Jeanene pursued her vocation of teaching attending the University of South Carolina and Francis Marion University and started her career at Harlee Elementary teaching first grade. She then helped open McLaurin Elementary as a first grade teacher eventually becoming a Reading Recovery teacher until her retirement after forty-two years of inspiring children to learn. During that time Jeanene mentored many student teachers, served on the Southern Association Accreditation Committee and was selected by her peers as Teacher of the Year.
Jeanene was gifted with a beautiful singing voice which she utilized in church and in Sweet Adelines, including a quartet that showcased her voice's ability of having perfect pitch. She was elected as Sweet Adeline of the Year for her harmony singing and efforts to promote four part singing. Despite having polio at a young age, Jeanene was able to accomplish tasks without most people even knowing her right hand was unable to move on its own. She motivated children to always try, demonstrating as strong independent will herself despite whatever circumstances might be faced.
Jeanene's faith was a constant in her life and family. Her Bible was full of notes and highlighted passages. She was a prayer warrior believing in the power of prayer. She was a loyal friend and loved going to her family's beach home during the summers in Surfside, SC as well as playing bridge with friends. She will be greatly missed but we take comfort in knowing Jeanene is well and truly home with her Lord and Savior.
Surviving to cherish her memory is her brother, Frankie Turner (Debbie Fryer); nephew, Tallon Turner and fiancé Shari Hughey, and great niece, Aria; her beloved dog, Benji; and a host of cousins and friends.
Graveside Memorial Service will be held 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Florence Area Humane Society, P. O. Box 4808, Florence, SC 29502
Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com
.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 12, 2021.