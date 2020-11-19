Carolyn
Coleman
LYNCHBURG -- Carolyn Lee Coleman, age 84, beloved wife of the late Elbert C. Coleman, entered Heaven's Gates on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Born on July 13, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Henry Stevens Lee and Eula Mae Hudson Lee. Mrs. Coleman was a devoted housewife, loving mother, grandmother and was known as "Nanny" to many. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and attended Elliott Baptist Church for many years.
Surviving are: five children, Ted Coleman (Dianne) of Lynchburg, Mae Altman (J.W.) of Lynchburg, Jay Coleman (Cindy) of Florence, Wendy Sharp of Lynchburg, and J.D. Coleman (Laura) of Lynchburg; one sister-in-law, Annette Coker of Lynchburg; eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy Coleman; two grandchildren, Joey Altman, and Andy Coleman.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Elliott Baptist Church, 48 Casual Branch Road, Bishopville. The interment will follow in the Friendship Cemetery, Pleasant Grove Road, Lynchburg.
Pallbearers will be Ted Coleman, Jay Coleman, J.D. Coleman, J.W. Altman, Gene Altman, and Luke Faulkenberry.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Bullock Funeral Home, 1190 Wilson Hall Road, Sumter and other times at the residence of her daughter, Wendy Sharp. Mrs. Coleman will be available for viewing, one hour prior to the service, from 1:00-2:00 pm, on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Elliot Baptist Church.
Due to Covid-19, the family request those in attendance wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Memorials may be made to the Elliott Baptist Church, 48 Casual Branch Road, Bishopville, SC 29010 or the Friendship Cemetery, C/O J.W. Altman, 2880 Shiloh Racoon Road, Lynchburg, SC 29080.
The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to Dr. Priscilla Welch of Olanta for the many years of her excellent care shown to Mrs. Coleman and to Amedisys Hospice of Sumter, Amy Knowlton, Christina Toney and Chaplain David Richardson for their care, love, and support shown to Mrs. Coleman and her family.
You may go to www.bullockfuneralhome.com
and sign the family's guest book.
The family has chosen Bullock Funeral Home for the arrangements.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 19, 2020.