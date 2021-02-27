Menu
Carrie McClain
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ideal Funeral Parlor Inc
106 E Darlington St
Florence, SC
Carrie McClain died Thursday, February 25, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Ideal Funeral Parlor.
Published by SCNow on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Ideal Funeral Parlor, Inc
106 East Darlington Street, Florence, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Ideal Funeral Parlor Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May the gentle breeze of God's love sustain you during this difficult time and in the days ahead!
Alvenia Singleton
March 2, 2021
Maxine, so sorry in the loss of your mother. You took excellent care of her and displayed many acts to make her happy. May God give you and your family strength during this difficult time. Audrey McClain
Audrey McClain
March 2, 2021
May you find comfort in knowing that friends share in the lost, sorry for the lost of a faithful member she will always be miss. SALEM UNITED METHODIST WOMEN
Doreathea Bailey
March 2, 2021
SALEM UNITED METHODIST WOMEN
March 2, 2021
May you find comfort in knowing that friends share in your loss. So very sorry for the loss of Mother McClain.
Vermelle Brockington Wilson
March 1, 2021
