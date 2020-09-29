Carroll Calvin



Anderson



COWARD -- Carroll Calvin Anderson, 82, husband of the late Frances White Anderson, died Sunday, September 27, 2020, in MUSC in Florence.



Mr. Anderson was born on April 24, 1938 in Effingham, SC, son of the late William Anderson and Lorene Matthews Anderson. He was a retired Chief Petty Officer of the United States Navy having served in Vietnam. Mr. Anderson was a member of the Robert Burns Lodge, Knights Templar, Florence, and Omar Shrine.



Surviving are his children, Elaine Matthews, Debbie (Roy) Moore and Rodney (Dara) Anderson, all of Coward; granddaughters, Danielle (Jason) McCutcheon and Jenny Lockamy, both of Coward, Brittany (Brad) Johannsen of Columbia, Beth (Cliff) Moore of Scranton, Ashley (Terry) Hodge of Manning, Alisa Anderson of Gaston and Carol (Andrew) Galuppi of Elgin; step-grandchildren, Jay McGinnis, Tanya McGinnis, both of Coward and Shawn Moore of Lake City; and thirteen great grandchildren.



Mr. Anderson was preceded in death by his sister, Billie A. Hicks; sons-in-law, Randy Dickerson and Will Matthews.



Graveside services will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 30, 2020, with Full Military Honors at Florence National Cemetery.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Carolina Funeral Home, Scranton.



Memorials may be made to The Shriners Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

