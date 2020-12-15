Menu
Catherine Baldwin
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Burroughs-Cooper-Kiser Funeral Home
688 Beauty Spot Rd E
Bennettsville, SC
Catherine

Baldwin

BENNETTSVILLE - Catherine Patterson Baldwin, 91, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at McLeod Health in Cheraw.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM, Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Darlington First Church of God directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service from 1:00 - 2:00 PM.

Mrs. Baldwin, born in Greenville, SC on September 18, 1929, was the daughter of the late Walter and Vera Patterson. She was a member of the First Pentecostal Holiness Church in Darlington, SC. Mrs. Baldwin, better known as "MeMe" was a devout Christian, mother, and wife. She touched the lives of so many and was loved by everyone. She was an extremely gifted singer, pianist, and organist.

Survivors include her children, Becki Strickland of Florence, Rev. Larry Baldwin (Libbie) of Bennettsville; grandchildren, Kristie Baldwin Davis of Alamogordo, NM, Jackie Baldwin of Bennettsville, Rev. Michael Strickland (Denise) of Florence, Ashley Feldner (Shawn) of Bennettsville, William Baldwin (Ashton) of Cameron, NC, Sam Baldwin III of Camden, along with 9 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rev. Sam E. Baldwin; children, Rev. Edd Baldwin and Billy Baldwin; son-in-law, Mike Strickland; grandkids, Jessica and Jennifer Strickland.

The Baldwin family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to Dundee Manor for love and compassion shown to their beloved "MeMe".
Published by SCNow on Dec. 15, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
SC
Dec
15
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Darlington First Church of God
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Burroughs-Cooper-Kiser Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Larry, Becky and family. I am so shocked to come across your mom's obit. today. Actually someone had told me that she had passed several years ago. So sad that we lost contact after she left Lugoff. She was one more special lady and loved by so many. God bless you all as you come into the Christmas season.
Vivian cooper
December 17, 2020
Ms.Baldwin was the greatest Meme & Christian that I've ever had the privilege to know!!I know you're having a great family reunion now & heaven just welcomed a special angel home!!I love you and was honored to know you!!
Brian Jennings
December 15, 2020
