Catherine



Baldwin



BENNETTSVILLE - Catherine Patterson Baldwin, 91, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at McLeod Health in Cheraw.



A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM, Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Darlington First Church of God directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service from 1:00 - 2:00 PM.



Mrs. Baldwin, born in Greenville, SC on September 18, 1929, was the daughter of the late Walter and Vera Patterson. She was a member of the First Pentecostal Holiness Church in Darlington, SC. Mrs. Baldwin, better known as "MeMe" was a devout Christian, mother, and wife. She touched the lives of so many and was loved by everyone. She was an extremely gifted singer, pianist, and organist.



Survivors include her children, Becki Strickland of Florence, Rev. Larry Baldwin (Libbie) of Bennettsville; grandchildren, Kristie Baldwin Davis of Alamogordo, NM, Jackie Baldwin of Bennettsville, Rev. Michael Strickland (Denise) of Florence, Ashley Feldner (Shawn) of Bennettsville, William Baldwin (Ashton) of Cameron, NC, Sam Baldwin III of Camden, along with 9 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rev. Sam E. Baldwin; children, Rev. Edd Baldwin and Billy Baldwin; son-in-law, Mike Strickland; grandkids, Jessica and Jennifer Strickland.



The Baldwin family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to Dundee Manor for love and compassion shown to their beloved "MeMe".



Published by SCNow on Dec. 15, 2020.