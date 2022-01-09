To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Catherine was an extraordinary woman! She was such an important person in my life. She made me the person I am today. What a loss to the world. She will be deeply missed! I loved her very much!!!
Jenny Lynn Mathis Mann
January 19, 2022
To her family and her friends , Catherine has been a person who has influence everyone life including mine. She was a trail blazer and a business women. I am so glad I got to talk to her a few months ago. She will be missed.
JOHN MATHIS
Friend
January 16, 2022
Such a wonderful person, always helping when needed. Rest in peace, you will truly be missed.
Theodore and Judy Hickson
January 13, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
LINDA JOHNSON
Family
January 11, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Johnson High School Class of 1967
School
January 10, 2022
Condolences to you and your family in this dark season of grief. May God´s grace, mercy and peace comfort you during the coming days. .
Maggie Mack
School
January 9, 2022
Praying for the family during this time.
Sorry for your loss.
Mrs. Beard was a great lady to work with.