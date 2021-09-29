Menu
Cecil Weaver
FUNERAL HOME
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
229 West Broad Street
Darlington, SC
Cecil

Weaver

DARLINGTON -- Cecil L. Weaver, age 88, died on Monday, September 27, 2021 at his residence. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 Thursday, September 30, at Central Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Grove Hill Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Born in Darlington on July 5, 1933, Cecil was the last surviving child of the late Henry Grady Weaver and the late Maggie McElveen Weaver. Mr. Weaver served in the United States Air Force and then went to work as an electrician for James Rivers for over 30 years. He enjoyed watching high school sports, was a Carolina Gamecock, and enjoyed Sunday afternoon drives. Mr. Weaver was proud of his children and loved his grandchildren dearly. He was a member of Central Baptist Church.

Surviving are his children, Cecil L. "Vernie" (Rella) Weaver and Terri Ann Weaver, grandchildren: Paige (Peter) McEachin, Drew (Caroline Green) Weaver, and great grands, Margaret, Mary Lawrence and Miles "The Boy"; and his faithful canine companions, Mousse and Max.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Patsy Jernigan Weaver, brothers, Franklin and H.G. Weaver and sisters: Georgie Jordan, Christine Hursey, Sullie Lane, Juanita Weaver and Elaine Williams.

Memorials may be made to Central Baptist Church 512 Spring Street, Darlington SC 29532 or a charity of one's choice.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 29, 2021.
Belk Funeral Home - Darlington
