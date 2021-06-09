Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Celestine Bess Dixon
FUNERAL HOME
Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home
209 N Brockington St
Timmonsville, SC
Celestine Bess Dixon died Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
To Celestine´s family, may God strengthen you as you go through your time of sorrow and bereavement! Truly God is able to see you through! I will miss my former classmate of the class of 69, Johnson High. I truly enjoyed our time together celebrating our 50th class reunion. May God bless and keep you in Jesus name!
Janice Gregg Smith
June 11, 2021
To the family of Celestine you have my whole hearted sympathy and condolences, my heart are heavy alone with you, I will deeply miss her, classmate of JHS class of 1969. Gone but never will be forgotten, I will truly miss you my dear friend.
Henrietta B Jones
June 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results