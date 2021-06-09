To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
To Celestine´s family, may God strengthen you as you go through your time of sorrow and bereavement! Truly God is able to see you through! I will miss my former classmate of the class of 69, Johnson High. I truly enjoyed our time together celebrating our 50th class reunion. May God bless and keep you in Jesus name!
Janice Gregg Smith
June 11, 2021
To the family of Celestine you have my whole hearted sympathy and condolences, my heart are heavy alone with you, I will deeply miss her, classmate of JHS class of 1969. Gone but never will be forgotten, I will truly miss you my dear friend.