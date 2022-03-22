Charleen



Robinson



Columbus, Georgia - Funeral Service for Mrs. Charleen Brown Robinson was held 10:00 AM Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Saint Mary's United Methodist Church in Columbus, Georgia. Interment followed in Evergreen Memorial Park, directed by Taylor Funeral Home, Inc. , Phenix, City, Alabama.



Charleen Brown Robinson was born January 11, 1964, in Winston Salem, NC. She was the daughter of the late Corporal Preston Lee Brown and Catherine O'Neal Brown. On February 24, 2022, she gained her wings, and the Lord called her home.



Charleen was a 1982 graduate of Wilson High School. She attended South Carolina State University (Orangeburg, SC) and later earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from New York State University. She also completed courses at Columbus College (Columbus, GA) and obtained a Master's Degree in Elementary Education and an Educational Leadership Add-On from Troy State University. Charleen later completed certification as an Educational Leadership Specialist from Columbus State University (Columbus, GA).



Charleen was a dedicated and respected Educator in the Muscogee County School District (Columbus, GA) for 26 and a half years. She was the Principal of Rigdon Road Elementary School and served in this capacity for the past 14 years until the time of her death.



Charleen was an active member of St. Mary's United Methodist Church and The Columbus (Ga) Alumnae Chapter, of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.



Those who shared the sorrows and joys with Charleen and remain to cherish her memory are: her loyal and devoted sons, Jonathan (Talia) Robinson of Augusta GA , Jerrod Robinson of Batesburg, SC and 3 grandsons, Jamal Lewis, of Columbus, GA; Braylen and Maize Robinson of Evans, Ga; her loving and caring mother, Catherine O'Neal Brown of Florence, SC; one loving sister and her family, Dr. Katrina (Charles, Ashley and William) Brown Bankins of Concord, NC; and a dedicated and devoted friend, Dr. Johnny Freeman; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends.



Loved ones awaiting Charleen in heaven are her father, the late Corporal Preston Lee Brown, and brother, the late Reverend Donnie McWhite.



Robinson



Published by SCNow on Mar. 22, 2022.