Charles Clay Ball
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Charles Clay Ball , 47, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.Arrangements will be announced by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Anthony Catholic Church
2536 Hoffmeyer Rd, Florence, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ray and Terry, there are no words in my vocabulary to convey how sorry I am for the loss of your son. I just heard about it yesterday. To you both and to Julie and their children I express my deepest sympathy. My thoughts and my prayers are with you now and in the days to come as well. May God comfort you now and always.
Jim Adams
Family
January 4, 2022
Many would say Clay was one of a kind, and they´d be right. A conversation with Clay was never short. He was insightful, thoughtful and always had a unique perspective or opinion to share on a multitude of subjects. I met Clay in Racine Days after he lost his leg. I really couldn´t believe what a positive attitude he had at that time. He said, and I quote "it´s just a leg I have my life". Clay was such a funny guy. As long as I live I will never forget him leaving his leg I in a hotel room in downtown Chicago after one of our outings for work. It was a time when we barely beat the sun coming up before we got back to the hotel. He told the story about how the entire staff burst out laughing when he called them to see if they found it. We´ve heard that God works in mysterious ways and choosing to take Clay at this time is hard to understand. Sometimes God picks the good ones too early, and this is certainly one of those cases. My life is different just for knowing Clay in a very good way. He had unique leadership ability and skills that I know he´s passed along to many people over his professional career. I know Julie and his entire family is grieving along with many many people that he had an impact on over his lifetime. I am one of those people. God bless Clay, his family, his friends and his coworkers.
Kurt Suchomel
Friend
December 30, 2021
My deepest condolences. Clay and I were old college buddies. I am truly sorry, and he will be missed.
Brant Foster
School
December 29, 2021
My dear Julie. I am so very sorry to hear about Clay. I think of you so often and my love/and prayers are with you and Parker.
Mary Hendrickson
Friend
December 29, 2021
