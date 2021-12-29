Many would say Clay was one of a kind, and they´d be right. A conversation with Clay was never short. He was insightful, thoughtful and always had a unique perspective or opinion to share on a multitude of subjects. I met Clay in Racine Days after he lost his leg. I really couldn´t believe what a positive attitude he had at that time. He said, and I quote "it´s just a leg I have my life". Clay was such a funny guy. As long as I live I will never forget him leaving his leg I in a hotel room in downtown Chicago after one of our outings for work. It was a time when we barely beat the sun coming up before we got back to the hotel. He told the story about how the entire staff burst out laughing when he called them to see if they found it. We´ve heard that God works in mysterious ways and choosing to take Clay at this time is hard to understand. Sometimes God picks the good ones too early, and this is certainly one of those cases. My life is different just for knowing Clay in a very good way. He had unique leadership ability and skills that I know he´s passed along to many people over his professional career. I know Julie and his entire family is grieving along with many many people that he had an impact on over his lifetime. I am one of those people. God bless Clay, his family, his friends and his coworkers.

Kurt Suchomel Friend December 30, 2021