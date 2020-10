Charles ByrdFountainLAMAR -- Charles Byrd Fountain, age 78, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 7th at Lamar Memorial Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home.Born June 16, 1942, Byrd was the son of the late Charles William Fountain and Elise Rogers Fountain. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Byrd worked for Sonoco Products Company, retiring after over 40 years as a Production Manager. Byrd enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his family and friends.Surviving are his wife, Linda Harris Fountain; son, Wayne (Tara) Fountain; grandchildren, Chapman and Hannah Fountain; brother, Roger (Linda) Fountain; and sister, Sandra Hudson.He was preceded in death by his sisters, Gloria Peebles and Billie Bramlett.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com