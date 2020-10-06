Menu
Search
Menu
SCNow
SCNow HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Charles Byrd Fountain
Charles Byrd

Fountain

LAMAR -- Charles Byrd Fountain, age 78, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 7th at Lamar Memorial Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home.

Born June 16, 1942, Byrd was the son of the late Charles William Fountain and Elise Rogers Fountain. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Byrd worked for Sonoco Products Company, retiring after over 40 years as a Production Manager. Byrd enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving are his wife, Linda Harris Fountain; son, Wayne (Tara) Fountain; grandchildren, Chapman and Hannah Fountain; brother, Roger (Linda) Fountain; and sister, Sandra Hudson.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Gloria Peebles and Billie Bramlett.

A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Belk Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.