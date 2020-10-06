Charles Byrd
Fountain
LAMAR -- Charles Byrd Fountain, age 78, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 7th at Lamar Memorial Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home.
Born June 16, 1942, Byrd was the son of the late Charles William Fountain and Elise Rogers Fountain. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Byrd worked for Sonoco Products Company, retiring after over 40 years as a Production Manager. Byrd enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving are his wife, Linda Harris Fountain; son, Wayne (Tara) Fountain; grandchildren, Chapman and Hannah Fountain; brother, Roger (Linda) Fountain; and sister, Sandra Hudson.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Gloria Peebles and Billie Bramlett.
A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com
Published by SCNow on Oct. 6, 2020.