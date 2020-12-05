Menu
Charles D. Woodle
1963 - 2020
BORN
January 5, 1963
DIED
December 3, 2020
Charles D.

Woodle

LAMAR -- Charles D. Woodle, age 57, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020. A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 5th at Catfish Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Latta, SC. The family will receive friends Friday from 5-7 p.m. in the Lamar chapel at Belk Funeral Home.

Born January 5, 1963, Charles is the son of J.D. Woodle and the late Betty Musselwhite Molnar. Charles began his career in law enforcement in his beloved Town of Lamar. When he started, he moved there and never left, and worked full-time for 33 years. After Charles retired, he could not give it up and he continued to work part-time for Saint George police department the last 3 years. Charles was a member of Lamar United Methodist Church.

In addition to his father, J.D. (Gail) Woodle, he is survived by his wife of 19 years, Cynthia "Cindy" McDonald Woodle; son, Eric Chavis of Sumter; brothers, Joel (Courtney) Woodle and Carl Woodle, both of Darlington; two nieces, Katrina Woodle and Sadie Woodle; and his in-laws, Chuck and Barbara McCall of Bennettsville.

Memorials may be made to Lamar United Methodist Church, PO Box 555 Lamar, SC 29069.

A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lamar chapel at Belk Funeral Home
Dec
5
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Catfish Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
, Latta, South Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Belk Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
My prayers are with you! I went to high school with Charles and my dad and his father worked together for the SC Highway Patrol. He was a good friend.
Linda Lloyd Evans
December 4, 2020
My sincere condolences go out to his family. Charles was kind and funny and it was a pleasure to work with him. His passing is a true loss and we grieve with you during this time.
Alex Clark
Coworker
December 4, 2020
My prayers and thoughts are with your family I have known Charles for a very long time he was a good man
Melissa Burchfield
December 4, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I've known Charles since I started working at George Sink. I considered him a friend as well as a co-worker. He used to talk about Cindy and his son a lot. Charles will be greatly missed!
Audrey Cowell
December 4, 2020
So sorry for your loss, I worked with Charles , he was a always nice to me and I thought he was one of the good guys. He will but missed. Prayers
Toni Powers
December 4, 2020
May god grant u peace my friend comfort your family with his love and grace calm their hearts and give them serenity in the days weeks months and years to come til we all are rejoined together in gods hands .You rest now your watch has ended and well take it from here.
Donnie Weatherford
December 4, 2020