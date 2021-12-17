Menu
Charles Floyd
FUNERAL HOME
Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork
7600 WOODROW ST
Irmo, SC
Charles

Floyd

COLUMBIA, SC - Charles Edward "Chuck" Floyd, 74, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 17, 2021 at St. Mary's Episcopal Church. A visitation to follow the service at the home, 1 Regal Court, Columbia, SC 29212.

Chuck was born in Chatham, Virginia on December 7, 1947 to John Andrew and Hazel Fox Floyd. Mr. Floyd was a graduate of Chatham High School where he excelled in football and basketball. It was his talent in football that awarded him a scholarship to Wake Forest University where he graduated in 1970 majoring in History. He served his country for 6 years in the Army Reserves. Chuck moved to Florence in 1977 to further his career in textiles then later transitioned to a career in sales. After retirement, he worked as a driver for Jim Hudson Automotive.

Chuck was an active member of St. Mary's Episcopal where he served as a Eucharistic Minister, taught Sunday School and volunteered with Lunch on the Lawn. He will be remembered for his humor, kindness and the ability to make those around him feel special.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, John Andrew Floyd, II. Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Louise H. Floyd, daughter, Lindsay Howard (Richard) of Darlington, son, Bryan Bland (Jennifer) of Durham, NC, four grandchildren, Grace Howard, Hunt Howard, Shay Bland and Matthew Bland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church for Lunch on the Lawn Ministries.

Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Episcopal Church
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Blessings and light to all family members.
Carlos Anrrich
Other
December 23, 2021
