Charles Hubert
Ham
DARLINGTON -- Charles Hubert Ham age 76, died Friday November 27th 2020 after a brief illness. A funeral service will be held at South Florence Baptist Church on Tuesday December 1st at 3:00 PM. Graveside service will follow immediately after at Lebanon Cemetery in Effingham, directed by Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service (from 2:00 until 3:00) at the church, and other times at 3918 Kennedy Circle in Florence.
Charles was born in Timmonsville SC the son of Nolan and Lois Mixon Ham. He retired from General Electric after many years of service. Once retired he couldn't sit still so he began a lawn business. He worked that for many years and had only slowed down within the past year. He was a member of South Florence Baptist Church. He loved his church family and attending trips with the special friends that he and Nancy had there. He was a hardworking, generous and caring man that loved people and was very devoted to his family. His family was his pride and joy. He will be truly missed.
Surviving is his wife Nancy Springs Ham of Effingham; his ex-wife Betty Flowers Ham of Darlington; his daughter Marcia Walker (Gregg) of Timmonsville; grandchildren, Joby Cuevas (Charlie) of Florence, Cassie Pridgen (Chris) of Coward and Matthew Walker of Charleston; great-grandchildren that were extra special to him, Karley Cuevas and Olivia and Hadley Pridgen; step-children Carl Springs (Renee) of Effingham, Vanessa Johnson (JR) of Florence and Carolyn Tsukalas (Todd) of Manning. Also surviving are his brothers and sisters, Sally Oates, Shirley Robinson (Richard), Will Ham (Donna) all of Timmonsville; brothers-in-law, Jesse Flowers (Jessica), Jimmy Flowers (Dolly); sisters-in-law Susie Flowers Wall (Mark), all of Darlington, and Jeanie Young (Craig) of Timmonsville; special nephews, Jerry and Johnny Freeman and a host of many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by a son Eddie Ham; a brother Jack Ham; sister Ada Mary; and a special brother and sister-in-law, John Flowers and Dora Lynn Howell Flowers.
The family would like to extend a very special thanks and appreciation to the Nursing and Physician Staff of MUSC-Florence.
Memorials may be made to South Florence Baptist Church in honor of Charles Ham for the building fund, 2720 S Irby St, Florence, SC 29505.
Live stream of the service will be available for those who are unable to attend at South Florence Baptist Church Facebook page.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 30, 2020.