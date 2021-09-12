Charles Phillip "Phil"JohnsonCharles Phillip "Phil" Johnson 42, of Darlington, SC, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021. He was born in Livermore, California, a son of Linda C. Johnson of New York and Paul Johnson of Spartanburg, S.C. Phil worked as a Steel Erector with Ace Construction in Florence, SC. His daughter, Chelsea, was the joy of his life, and he considered her his greatest accomplishment. He also loved and cherished his family members, especially his sister and brother. He was a hard worker, and enjoyed working with his brother, fishing and football. In addition, 2 of his favorite things were Dr. Pepper and his Grandfather's BBQ sauce. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Chelsea Johnson; fiancée, Ashley Stone of Darlington; a sister, Rhonda Johnson of New York; a brother, Eric (Morgan) Johnson of Darlington; a niece, Marley; a nephew, Max; six aunts, Karen Player, Tammy Caulder, Tonya Caulder, Libby Anderson (Gene), Carolyn (Larry) Lutz and Thelma (Danny) Ray; his canine companion, Thunder and several other extended family members. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, September 13, 2021 in the Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 PM on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at the funeral home and other times at the residence of Karen Player, 1350 Homebound Lane, Darlington, SC.Cain Calcutt Funeral HomePlease sign online registry at