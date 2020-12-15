Charles



Rogers, Sr



Charles Fredrick Rogers, Sr., 96, husband of the late Virginia Chaplin Rogers, died Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in a local nursing home.



Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Ebenezer Baptist Church.



Mr. Rogers was born in Darlington, SC, the son of the late Coit B. Rogers and Ruth Hoffmeyer Gardner. He served in the Navy and retired from the Coast Guard as a Warrant Office W2. After retirement he was a Prudential Insurance salesman in Florence. He was a long-time member of Ebenezer Baptist Church serving as a Deacon, Sunday School teacher and RA leader.



Surviving are three sons; Fred (Wilda) Rogers, Paul T. Rogers, Rick (Debbie) Rogers; one sister, Irene Evans of Myrtle Beach, SC and one brother Billy Rogers of Conyers, Ga. Gradchildren Emily R. Hughes, Megean R. Belezer, Katherine R. Wainwright; great grandchildren Phillip Hughes, III, Harper Wainwright, Virginia Wainwright. He is preceded in death by two brothers, Coit Rogers, Jr. and Jack Rogers and one sister Carolyn Phillips.



A memorial may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church.



Published by SCNow on Dec. 15, 2020.