I have many happy memories growing up with Charles in Darlington. We covered parts of 3 counties on our bikes before we got our drivers license.
Billy Huntley
Friend
December 7, 2021
He will be missed! He was a good man and a good friend for the past 37 years. RIP old friend!
Bubba DuBose
December 16, 2020
Mr. Charles was a dear friend to me and my family. He was active in Civitans and at Ebenezer. Always smiling. Helping others.
Jennifer Barfield DeMaggio
December 15, 2020
Charlie was well loved by me and my family. He will always be Uncle Charlie as Jenny will always be Aunt Jenny. They took up a lot of time with my children when they were growing up and he was always one of my dearest friends! He will be deeply missed. Love and prayers for his family!
Nola Marshall
December 15, 2020
Charles and I covered a lot Darlington County on our bicycles. Love to his siblings.
Billy Huntley
December 14, 2020
I met Charlie not long after entering the Insurance business in 1983. He will be missed! He was a very nice man and a good friend. May he RiP.