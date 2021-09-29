To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
In loving memory of a wonderful person. You will be loved and missed. always. Forever in our hearts my friend, Army Battle and Brother in the Ministry. Blessings and prayers to the whole family. May the Lord our God comfort and keep your hearts.
Rev. Annette Taliaferro-Dews
September 30, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Roy Davis
Friend
September 30, 2021
Dr Singleton and Family my sincere prayers and condolences to you all in your Grief of Your love one, Pastor Chuck,one of the sharpest Dresser will be missed
Edith Holmes
Family
September 30, 2021
Thank you for being you, in the short time I've know you coming to church, you embraced, shown the love of God and encouraged me to keep pushing. Don't have to be blood to become family, going to miss you, rest on.
Charay Vaughn
September 30, 2021
Your love for God and Family will continue to live on forever! Miss you so much already my son