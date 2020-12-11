CHARLES DONALD



THIGPEN



Charles Donald Thigpen, 81, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Mullins Nursing Center after an illness. The family will hold at Private Entombment service at Palmetto Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.



Mr. Thigpen was born in Graniteville, SC a son of the late Guy and Nell Brantley Thigpen. He was also preceded in death by his wife Joan Mooneyham Thigpen and son, Charles Thigpen, Jr. He was retired from AVM, where he was the setup man. Mr. Thigpen was a member of Mullins Pentecostal Church.



Surviving are his daughters, Tammie Hooks (Donald) of Nichols, SC and Debbie Thigpen of Wilson, NC; grandchildren: Matt Herndon, Beth Honeycutt, Chase Hooks, and Cheyenne Hooks; and great-grandchildren: Nash Alexander, Mila Grace, and Tillman Reese "Tillie".



Published by SCNow on Dec. 11, 2020.