Charlie



Baldwin



DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Charles "Charlie" Reid Baldwin, Sr., age 87, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022. He was born in Richmond, Indiana on September 22, 1934, son of the late Edgar C. Baldwin and Anna G. McCoy Baldwin Gray. Mr. Baldwin served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. After serving his country, Charlie went to work for the United States Postal Service from 1954–57, and then became a bookkeeper and accountant for Peelle Enterprise from 1967-71 and joined Ashland Oil Co. (APAC) in 1971 as a Controller. Charlie moved to Darlington in 1982 and retired in 1995 from APAC. After retirement, Charlie was often seen working at Corner Connection, and was known for his sense of humor and contagious smile. His favorite way to spend time was being with his family where he will be remembered as the funniest, sweetest, and most caring father, grandpa, and friend. His favorite pastimes were model trains, playing golf and Carolina shaggin'.



He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lois Laughlin Baldwin, four children: Reid (Deborah) Baldwin of Fredericksburg, VA, Lee Baldwin of Dallas, TX, Mary (Douglas) Shepard of Riverview, FL, Jane (Don) Proell of Darlington; grandchildren: Michael, Heather, Stephanie, Sean, Jason, Kristina, Chelsea, Daniel, Sam, Justin, Amber, Julie, Sara and Trae Ann; 22 great-grands and 1 great-great-grandchild; siblings: John O. (Joyce Anne) Baldwin of Centerville, IN and Ronald M. Baldwin of Richmond, IN.



He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Albert (Anna) D. Baldwin, Billy Lee Baldwin, and a sister-in-law, Sandra Baldwin.



Memorials may be made to American Legion Post 13, 1752 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington, SC 29532.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 Thursday evening at Belk Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held 2:00 Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at Florence National Cemetery, with military honors.



Published by SCNow on Jan. 13, 2022.