Funeral service for Mr. Charlie "Stebo" Johnson Jr. will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Tabernacle Worship
Center, 1200 S. Main Street, Darlington, S.C. Elder Rodregus Smith, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Round O Baptist Church Cemetery, Darlington, S.C. Public viewing will be held today 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. with family visitation hour 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to Sherman L. Barno, Jr. Funeral Directors
S.L. Barno Funeral Directors
Sending prayers and comfort to my family the Johnson family May God provides the comfort and peace your hearts need during this difficult time.
Lisa & Da'Mon Smith-Toney and Family
Jacqueline Toney
September 25, 2021
Praying for youll Apostle&1st Lady Johnson.Vern &Aretha Monroe nieces n neps the entire family May God give each one peace an come comfort strength today n days t come.Youll are in our prayers.
Rest on Stebo
Jacqueline Gattison&family
Jacqueline Gattison&Family
Family
September 25, 2021
My deepest condolences to Aunt Honey, Uncle Charlie and family.
Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday.
Love cousin Wanda
Wanda Watts
Family
September 24, 2021
You hold time within your hands, and see it all, from beginning to end. Please keep and carry this precious family in their sadness and loss. Cover them with your great wings of love, give their weary hearts rest and their minds sound sleep. Lord, lift their eyes so that they may catch a glimpse of eternity, and be comforted by the promise of heaven.
We ask all this in the precious name of Jesus.
Amen
McKeithan Smith, Jr., Pastor, Sweethome Bible Church and Crossroads Ministr
September 24, 2021
Dear Father,
We stand in awesome wonder of your power, your glory, majesty and grace. As, the burden of the departure from this earthly life of the dearly beloved son of Bishop Johnson and his family, wears heavily on their hearts.
I ask Father, in the name of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Saviour, that you provide them with strength for today and hope for tomorrow. Please lead and guide them during their hour of bereavement. Receive unto your loving bosom, the soul of their son. Assuage all of their fears. Give them comfort in their hour of sorrow. We know you are a great God.We also know that You are with this family right now. Let not their hearts be troubled, but minister to them with your joy. Give them confidence in knowing that You love them and their son whom you have received in Heaven for all eternity. Bless them now Father. In Jesus' name Amen.
McKeithan Smith, Jr., Pastor, Sweethome Bible Church and Crossroads Ministr
Friend
September 24, 2021
My heart aches for you and your family. you are in my prayers