Dear Father, We stand in awesome wonder of your power, your glory, majesty and grace. As, the burden of the departure from this earthly life of the dearly beloved son of Bishop Johnson and his family, wears heavily on their hearts. I ask Father, in the name of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Saviour, that you provide them with strength for today and hope for tomorrow. Please lead and guide them during their hour of bereavement. Receive unto your loving bosom, the soul of their son. Assuage all of their fears. Give them comfort in their hour of sorrow. We know you are a great God.We also know that You are with this family right now. Let not their hearts be troubled, but minister to them with your joy. Give them confidence in knowing that You love them and their son whom you have received in Heaven for all eternity. Bless them now Father. In Jesus' name Amen.

McKeithan Smith, Jr., Pastor, Sweethome Bible Church and Crossroads Ministr Friend September 24, 2021