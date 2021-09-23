To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Dear Ben & family,
We are so sorry to hear of Charlotte's passing away. If there is anything you need, or anything we can do please do not hesitate to call.
We are praying for God to hold you in His arms and comfort you.
We love you.
David & Pam Murray, and Robin Brown
September 28, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Charlotte´s passing. She taught my daughter in 4K and was a wonderful, quirky teacher. She will be missed.
Nancy Fender
September 27, 2021
Charlotte was the best kindergarten teacher ever and wonderful friend. Her contagious enthusiasm and love for all will never be forgotten. To the family, she loved you all so much. May the Lord comfort you. Kathie S. Carter
Kathie Carter
September 23, 2021
So sorry to hear about her passing I´m p for ur family