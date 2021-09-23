Menu
Charlotte W. Richardson
ABOUT
West Florence High School
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Charlotte W. Richardson, 64, of Florence died Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Ben & family, We are so sorry to hear of Charlotte's passing away. If there is anything you need, or anything we can do please do not hesitate to call. We are praying for God to hold you in His arms and comfort you. We love you.
David & Pam Murray, and Robin Brown
September 28, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Charlotte´s passing. She taught my daughter in 4K and was a wonderful, quirky teacher. She will be missed.
Nancy Fender
September 27, 2021
Charlotte was the best kindergarten teacher ever and wonderful friend. Her contagious enthusiasm and love for all will never be forgotten. To the family, she loved you all so much. May the Lord comfort you. Kathie S. Carter
Kathie Carter
September 23, 2021
So sorry to hear about her passing I´m p for ur family
Cheryl mullholand hanger
September 23, 2021
