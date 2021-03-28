Menu
Cheryl Horton
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Williamsburg Funeral Home
332 E Main St
Kingstree, SC
Cheryl

Horton

Cheryl Smith Horton's work here on earth is done. Surrounded by her family, she passed away peacefully on March 26, 2021 at the age of 66. She is already dearly missed.

Her steadfast and persistent love of Christ guided her through life's difficult moments, creating a lasting impression on those who knew her. She was the best example of a Christian woman her children could have.

Born on her Daddy's birthday, June 21, 1954, to parents William and Sara Smith, Cheryl was the youngest of three children. She loved singing, a chilled Pepsi-Cola and the local 4-H club. Her life was a master course of how to love others well: a career spent as a dedicated nurse, the repeated sacrifices she made for her children, the medical care of her father, father in law, mother and brother in times of illness and the joy of baby-sitting her precious grandsons.

Waiting patiently to be reunited with her are her husband, Mike, of Kingstree, SC; daughter, Michelle, of Tampa, FL; daughter, Christy, of Marietta, GA; son, Lee (Allison), of Lynchburg, SC; grandchildren, Michael, Gamble and the Horton twins; her mother, Sara, of Hebron, SC; a sister, Connie of Plano, TX, a sister-in-law, Pat and many nieces and nephews.

Excited to hug her again in heaven are her father, William, her brother, Ronald (Pat), and many family pets who she has been given strict instructions to hug.

A memorial service will be held 11 AM Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Kingstree Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Kingstree Presbyterian Church, 229 Sumter Hwy, Kingstree, SC 29556.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.WilliamsburgFuneralHome.com.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Kingstree Presbyterian Church
229 Sumter Hwy., Kingstree, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Williamsburg Funeral Home
The Tisdale Family
April 2, 2021
