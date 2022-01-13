Mr. Chester Mullins of Darlington died Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Jordan Funeral Home, Inc. The family is receiving friends at, 412 Knotty Pine Road, Darlington. Please follow covid -19 protocol and wear a mask at the residence.
Sorry Hear About My Cousin Chester Mullins Passing R.I.P. Chester
Neciey Cade
Family
March 24, 2022
To Eberneza and the Mullins family it was very very sad to hear the passing of Chester he was a wonderful person to be around to talk to, his smile and laughter a man that love his family will be missed so keep the faith in the lord he will guide you through this
Troy & Patricia Lyde
Family
January 20, 2022
So sorry to hear of the passing of my classmate. Chester was always such a nice person with a beautiful smile. I remember when he was a city policeman. He was so distinguish and professional. You and your family have our deepest sympathy. We will keep you in our prayers.
Jimmy and Bobbie Jean Dargan Williams
School
January 19, 2022
Iam so to hear Chester passing. My deepest sympathy and prayers go out to you Tina and my heart. I pray for comfort and peace for you and your family