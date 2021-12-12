To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
To: Annie I am so sorry I was not there to support you in the lost of your husband, I was not in the best of health after my heart attack dealing with some chest pain but our simpathy & condolence go out to you and family......Troy & Patricia Lyde
Troy &Patricia
Family
December 18, 2021
Annie, I´m so sorry about the loss
Of your husband, Chris who was
also my classmate. I pray God will
Continue to be with you and your
family with strength, comfort and
Peace. God Bless!
Lorestine D.Hunter
December 17, 2021
To the Family we express our Deepest Condolences. I loved my cousin like a brother. He would always meet me with that beautiful smile and kind spirit. He stood tall at the door at our family reunions SHARP AS A TACK! matching from head to toe as Sargent of Arms. I felt so supported. May God Be Your Comfort and Strength during and after this time of sorrow. I Love You Cuz. Rest In PEACE now.
Delores Edwards Cousin from Raleigh, NC & Willie Hinton nton Cousin - R
December 17, 2021
Sending heartfelt sympathy and condolences to our cousins in the death of Chris. We pray God hold each of you close and give you His peace, love and guidance. We shall always remember Chris and his quiet demeanor. Surely he will be missed. Rest in peace dear cousin!!
Raymond and Yvonne Mills
Family
December 17, 2021
To Annie and family sorry to hear of the loss of your love one.our prayers are with you and for you that The Loving God will keep his arms wrapped around you bring you comfort.remember we love you and we care
Chester and Rosa Johnson