To the Family we express our Deepest Condolences. I loved my cousin like a brother. He would always meet me with that beautiful smile and kind spirit. He stood tall at the door at our family reunions SHARP AS A TACK! matching from head to toe as Sargent of Arms. I felt so supported. May God Be Your Comfort and Strength during and after this time of sorrow. I Love You Cuz. Rest In PEACE now.

Delores Edwards Cousin from Raleigh, NC & Willie Hinton nton Cousin - R December 17, 2021