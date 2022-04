Chrishelle B.



Brooks



Funeral Service for Ms. Chrishelle B. Brooks will be conducted 1:00 PM Friday, March 26, 2021 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 South Johns Street, Florence, South Carolina. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.



Published by SCNow on Mar. 24, 2021.