Mrs. Christal



Shores



Darlington



On December 2, 2020 the peaceful Shores called for Christal Shores age 43 at the McLeod Regional Medical Center. Viewing will be today, Sunday, December 6, 2020 12:00 noon - 4:00 pm at the funeral home chapel. Private graveside services will follow at a later date. Service arrangements by Sherman L. Barno Jr. Funeral Directors.



Published by SCNow on Dec. 6, 2020.