Christian "Chris" Allen
Flowers
Christian "Chris" Allen Flowers, 30, of Florence, passed away on October 6, 2020. After fighting a long, courageous battle, Chris gained his wings.
Mr. Flowers was born a son of Stacey Kelly Flowers and Jim Flowers, Jr. He attended South Florence High School, was an avid baseball player and worked as an A Class Lineman for Pike Electric. His kids, wife and family were his life.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife, Alice Cooper Flowers; son, Gage Flowers; daughters, Maycee-Mills Flowers, Payton Flowers and Addisen DeFee; brother, Timmy Flowers of Florence; maternal grandparents, Ronnie and Barbara Boyce of Florence; paternal grandparents, Jim and Barbara Flowers of Effingham; nephews, Drake Flowers and Brodie Cooper, both of Florence; nieces, Anna Claire Cooper and Ella Grace Cooper, both of Florence; brother-In-Law, Joey Cooper of Florence; mother-in-law, Robin Cooper and grandparents-in-law, Joe and Judy Langston, all of Florence.
Funeral Service will be held at 2:30 PM on Friday, October 9, 2020, in the Stoudenmire-Dowling Home Chapel. Entombment will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Family will receive friends from 1:30 PM – 2:30 PM on Friday at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MUSC, Clinical Sciences Building, Pulmonary Division, 96 Jonathan Lucas Street, STE 816, Charleston, SC 29425 or the NIAID Gift Fund 5601 Fishers Lane, Room 5E48, Rockville, MD 20892-9809.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 8, 2020.