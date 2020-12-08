To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Jeffrey Allen Simerly
December 10, 2020
I will always love and miss you
Forever and always
Jeffrey Allen Simerly
December 10, 2020
Hoping you find peace among this cruel world. We love you
Darla Lee
December 9, 2020
You are on your way to a fabulous journey young one!! Spread you wings Love. You will be missed!! RIP. Sending love and prayers to the Family.
Nadine Barfield and Family
December 8, 2020
Sending prayers to Christin´s family. She was such a sweet person. I remember the days we use to go to the skating rink, having sleepovers all the times at her grandparents house. Christin and me would sit there and laugh all day with her papa.
Kelsey Lemmond
December 8, 2020
My deepest sympathy. My prayers and condolences to the family.