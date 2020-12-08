Menu
Christin Nicole Hoover
1991 - 2020
BORN
1991
DIED
2020
Christin Nicole Hoover , 29, died Saturday, December 5, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Belk Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Jeffrey Allen Simerly
December 10, 2020
I will always love and miss you Forever and always
Jeffrey Allen Simerly
December 10, 2020
Hoping you find peace among this cruel world. We love you
Darla Lee
December 9, 2020
You are on your way to a fabulous journey young one!! Spread you wings Love. You will be missed!! RIP. Sending love and prayers to the Family.
Nadine Barfield and Family
December 8, 2020
Sending prayers to Christin´s family. She was such a sweet person. I remember the days we use to go to the skating rink, having sleepovers all the times at her grandparents house. Christin and me would sit there and laugh all day with her papa.
Kelsey Lemmond
December 8, 2020
My deepest sympathy. My prayers and condolences to the family.
Kathy Small
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results