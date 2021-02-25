Christine Lyons, 38, of Kingstree died Saturday, February 20, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Redmond-Richardson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 2874 I.M. Graham Road, Kingstree.
Singletary Cemetery of the White Oak Community of Kingstree
SC
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joe Montgomery
February 28, 2021
Imma miss seeing you and hearing you say Quetta you still fool lol rip baby girl you truly gonna be miss
Quetta
Family
February 27, 2021
Christine was one of the best person I ever met. she will always be missed, their will never be another kind heart, and warm heart person in the world, she truly loved everyone and never changed. God has truly called and made a beautiful angle.Christine we rocked on earth but hold on an we're going to rock out in heaven,I truly love you, but god loves you best.