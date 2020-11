Christopher



James



FLORENCE -- Graveside Service for Brother Christopher Jerome James will be conducted 11:00 AM TODAY Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Greater Gethsemane Garden of Rest, 2328 Pocket Road, Darlington, South Carolina 29532. Interment will follow, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by SCNow on Nov. 18, 2020.