Christopher Eugene "Gene" Rogers, Jr, age 81, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 Sunday evening at Belk Funeral Home and other times at the home, 329 Arabian Street. A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 27th in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home, with burial following at Darlington Memory Gardens.



Born on April 2, 1940, he was the son of the late Christopher Eugene Rogers, Sr. and Daisy Butler Rogers. He was a talented iron worker and carpenter, and was affectionately known as "Papa Wood Doctor". Gene enjoyed hunting and sitting in his recliner watching TV.



Surviving are his wife, Wanda Black of West Palm Beach, FL; three children, Terry Rogers, Debra (Chuck) Avin, and Kenneth Rogers, all of Darlington; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Sally Sutton, Shirley (Elliott) Byrde, and Agnes Jones.



He was preceded in death by his first wife, Minnie LaRue Rogers; a son, Jerry Rogers a brother, Mitchell Rogers; and a sister, Linda Dial.



Published by SCNow on Dec. 26, 2021.