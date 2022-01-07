Menu
Clarence Barney "C.B." Hardee
C. B.

Hardee

EFFINGHAM – Clarence Barney "C.B." Hardee, 96, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022, after an illness.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Elim Baptist Church with burial following in Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service in the church Family Life Center.

He was born in Loris, SC, a son of the late Robert Ervin and Letha Housand Hardee. He was a business man and owned the Frame Shop Gallery in Florence, among other businesses. He was an active member of Elim Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and enjoyed visiting the sick and shut-in church members.

C. B. was predeceased by his wife, Jean Elliott Hardee; a daughter, Cindy Morris; and his five siblings, Rev. Drue Hardee, Lanue Hardee, Ethel Mae Gause, Lorine Pennywitt, and Pearl King.

He is survived by four sons, Alan Hardee (Audrey) of Greenville, SC, Shannon Hardee (Maria) of Evergreen, SC, and Ronny Hardee and Kelly Hardee, both of Florence; a daughter, Judy Willeke (Bob) of Cocoa Beach, FL; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Elim Baptist Church, 1303 Olanta Hwy., Effingham, SC 29541.
Published by SCNow on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Elim Baptist Church - Family Life Center
1303 Olanta Hwy., Effingham, SC
Jan
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Elim Baptist Church
1303 Olanta Hwy., Effingham, SC
Jan
8
Burial
Mount Hope Cemetery
SC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest sympathy for your loss
Darrell & Sheila Rainwater
Friend
January 7, 2022
CB was one of the finest men that I have ever known. He had a way of making a difference with only a few words – and these days that is very rare. What a great example of a SERVANT he was! He left his mark on many who will continue to love and serve our Lord as he did.
Rodger Hatchell
Friend
January 6, 2022
Ken Moore
January 6, 2022
