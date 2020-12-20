Menu
Clarence Williams Jr.
Nesmith-Pinckney Funeral Home
Clarence Williams, Jr. of Hemingway, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Arrangements by Nesmith-Pinckney Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 20, 2020.
You´ve fought a long battle so take your rest now. GOD placed me in your presence last week for a purpose and that I won´t question. You´ll be greatly missed and just know we got Auntie no need to worry. Love you Your Niece Tasha
Natasha Davis
December 21, 2020
