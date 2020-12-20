To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Nesmith-Pinckney Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nesmith-Pinckney Funeral Home.
1 Entry
You´ve fought a long battle so take your rest now. GOD placed me in your presence last week for a purpose and that I won´t question. You´ll be greatly missed and just know we got Auntie no need to worry.
Love you
Your Niece
Tasha