Claude R



SIngletary



Mr. Claude R. Singletary, 75, husband of Willa Jean Turner Singletary, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at McLeod Regional Medical Center, Florence.



Mr. Singletary was born on January 1, 1947, in Florence County, son of the late Harry Davis Singletary, Sr. and Anne Cole Singletary. He was a graduate of Pamplico High School and attended the University of South Carolina before being drafted into the United States Army, where he was a Sergeant in the First Calvary Division. After serving in Vietnam, he returned home and graduated from Midlands Technical College. Mr. Singletary was a member of the Hebron Baptist Church, Pamplico Masonic Lodge and a 1983 Charter Member of Augusta Swingers Golf Association. He was the owner of San-Glo Carolina Glass.



Surviving is his wife of 56 years, Willa Jean Turner Singletary; sons, Brad (Tammy) Singletary, Brian (Dana) Singletary, Jason (Sabrina) Singletary; grandchildren, Hunter and Cole Singletary, Turner and Lawson Singletary, Addison and Aidan Singletary; brother, Harry (Marion) Singletary, Jr; sister, Sarah Ellis; brother-in-law, Marion (Annette) Turner; sisters-in-law, Sybil Locklair, Kathy (Ken) Moore; his San-Glo work family, Keith Jeffords, John Daniels, Mike Hutchinson, William Sarrazin, Jeffrey Tindall, Tyrone Blackwell, Casey Parker, Jacob Lee, Rick Jackson, Jamie Munn, Bentley Calcutt, Al Locklair, David Richardson, Jennifer Broach, Amanda Patel, Bonnie Watford, Tuesday Russ and Sherry Matthews; special friends, Larry and Linda Elliott of Murrells Inlet and Cray and Peggy Carpenter of Murray, Utah.



Mr. Singletary was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert Singletary, Harriett Hall and Margaret Williams; brothers-in-law, David Turner, Frank Locklair.



Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Prospect United Methodist Church, Pamplico.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.



Burial will be at the National Cemetery in Florence, at a later date.



Memorials may be made to Prospect United Methodist Church, 1256 Big Swamp Road, Pamplico, SC 29583.



Published by SCNow on Apr. 1, 2022.