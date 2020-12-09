Sponsored by Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs.
I can´t believe it has been a year since you left us.
Continue to RIP, Soror.
Patricia Green
Friend
December 1, 2021
Paul and I extend our deepest sympathy to the family of Dr. Claudette Bennett. We were in the graduate program at Howard University together. We will certainly miss her warm spirit and her deep concern for mentoring so many young people in our community. May God comfort you as only he can in the days ahead. Dr. Valencia and Paul Campbell
Dr. Valencia Campbell
Classmate
December 24, 2020
I'm sorry to hear of the passing of your dear love one. May the God of all comfort be with your family during this time of great sorrow.
December 16, 2020
Roderick Harrison
December 9, 2020
I will miss Claudette. She was a very friendly, beautiful spirited woman. I got a chance to work with her in the Sunday school at Ebenezer AME church and she was a dear Soror.
Patricia Green
Friend
December 8, 2020
I was saddened to hear of the passing of Claudette Bennett. I had the pleasure and privilege of working with Claudette for many years on numerous Census projects. At times we disagreed and agreed on how to implement the process of the projects. But when it came down to finalizing the finish product we would always come to an agreement. Claudette was always a straight forward thinker at the conference table who bought helpful and detailed ideas to the team. Rest well, Dr. Claudette my Census Bureau friend and colleague.
Antonio Bruce
Coworker
December 8, 2020
I worked with Claudette at the U.S. Census Bureau. She was my first boss after graduate school. She was always supportive, professionally and personally, and I will be forever thankful. I will always remember her leadership of the Racial Statistics Branch -- she helped pull together a great team and I was glad to be a part of it. I will miss her smile! Goodbye, my mentor and friend.
Elizabeth Grieco
Friend
December 8, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Purnell Johnson, Sr., JD
Coworker
December 7, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Dr. Claudette for three years at Howard University in The Sociology and Criminology Department. There was an immediate attraction when we meet and that was the Holy Spirit of our Heavenly Father. We shared wonderful conversations, confided, and uplifted each other; she was a true sister in Christ. She encouraged me many times and even over phone conversations. Sister Claudette will be missed, here on earth, her presence will always be with us in spirit. Our Father has called her home, I know she heard the trumpet and entered unto her eternal rest. May God bless her family with peace and wonderful memories of their sister, aunt, and friend, Sister Dr. Claudette Bennett. Sis. Jo Bonner Friend
Jo Bonner
Friend
December 7, 2020
I have had the fortunate opportunity to know Claudette for years as a fellow classmate, peer at the Census Bureau, and friend. It saddens me to know of her transition. I will miss her.