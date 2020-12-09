I had the pleasure of working with Dr. Claudette for three years at Howard University in The Sociology and Criminology Department. There was an immediate attraction when we meet and that was the Holy Spirit of our Heavenly Father. We shared wonderful conversations, confided, and uplifted each other; she was a true sister in Christ. She encouraged me many times and even over phone conversations. Sister Claudette will be missed, here on earth, her presence will always be with us in spirit. Our Father has called her home, I know she heard the trumpet and entered unto her eternal rest. May God bless her family with peace and wonderful memories of their sister, aunt, and friend, Sister Dr. Claudette Bennett.

Jo Bonner Friend December 7, 2020